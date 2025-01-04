Lakers News: JJ Redick Doesn’t Care About Charles Barkley’s Criticism

JJ Redick has done a solid job in his first year as the Los Angeles Lakers’ head coach so far, leading them to a winning record and in playoff contention through the first third of the 2024-25 season.

Redick has found ways to effectively communicate with his players and they’ve in turn responded on the floor. Prior to becoming the Lakers’ head coach, Redick hosted his own podcast and served as an analyst on ESPN where he took opportunities to have honest conversations about the game of basketball at large.

Recently, Redick chimed in on the state of the NBA and how the game is currently covered. Redick lamented how some media members try to push the narrative that every team plays the same and that the league is a terrible product. Redick’s comments didn’t go over well with people like TNT’s Charles Barkley, who fired back with his own criticisms for the Los Angeles coach.

Prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks, Redick acknowledged he heard Barkley’s comments though didn’t have much of a reaction.

“Yeah, I read a random text from somebody after the game,” Redick said. “I went and looked at my phone and it said something about Charles Barkley and I’m like ‘Huh?’ But Greg (St. Jean) and Beau (Levesque) showed me. I didn’t make it all the way through the clip, I gotta be honest with you. My resting heart rate is probably 64. I watched the clip and it was 64. Literally don’t care. I have other thoughts, but don’t care.”

Redick is a smart individual who has a knack for staying focused on what matters and in this case it sounds like Barkley’s comments indeed had no effect on him. While Barkley took exception with what Redick said, it also proved the latter’s point that national media will fail to celebrate basketball when given the opportunity.

Barkley’s comments went viral on social media, but in the end it won’t change Redick’s opinion on the state of basketball coverage. Regardless of what’s happening in the media, Redick understands that the priority is to get the Lakers playing the best basketball they can.

JJ Redick reveals New Year’s resolution for Lakers

In his first year as the team’s head coach, JJ Redick has placed an emphasis on things like ball movement, screening and outside shooting. However, he recently revealed that his New Year’s resolution for the Lakers is to get them to play more physically.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!