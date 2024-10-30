Lakers News: JJ Redick Encouraged By Dalton Knecht’s Defensive Improvement

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht is impressing in his limited minutes so far this season. As a team with limited scoring options off the bench, Knecht’s ability to space the floor is needed when starters need a rest.

While the former Tennessee Volunteer is known for his ability to put the ball in the hoop, his defense still needs improvement. However, Knecht does not have to be an all-defensive player; he just needs to become someone who does not get targeted on the court.

The 23-year-old has the making to become a respectable defender as he is 6’6″ and putting on more muscle will come over time. For now, head coach JJ Redick spoke on if Knecht’s defense is ahead of schedule and his desire to be great in this league, via Jovan Buha of The Athletic:

“Ahead of schedule? I don’t know how to answer that part of it. I would say when we drafted him, we felt like he could contribute right away. Summer League confirmed that. Our work with him this summer and in September confirmed that. You obviously then have to translate to a game, particularly on the defensive side of the ball for a rookie. And that’s where I think we’re most encouraged. Again, he’s gonna make some mistakes and that’s ok. He wants to be coached. He wants to be great. But for me, I challenged him when we were four weeks out from training camp and we were doing a lot of small-group games and I just said, ‘Hey, you’re not gonna be a lockdown defender. I need your competitive spirit on that end of the floor to be higher.’ And it was higher the next day, and it’s been higher ever since. And that’s what I mean by coachable. You tell him to do something and he does it.”

Producing homegrown talent is important in today’s game given the new CBA. Redick wants to build a program with the Lakers and Knecht is essentially subject zero, but he has shown the making of becoming a rotation piece down the line.

Kevin Durant gifts autographed jersey to Dalton Knecht

The Lakers had a challenging first couple of games to kick off their regular season with two meetings against the Phoenix Suns, who feature Dalton Knecht’s favorite player Kevin Durant.

After their first meeting at Crypto.com Arena, Durant gifted Knecht an autographed jersey of his in a moment that the rookie will never forget.

