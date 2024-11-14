Lakers News: JJ Redick ‘Excited’ To Be Part Of Emirates NBA Cup

Last season, LeBron James and Anthony Davis led the Los Angeles Lakers to the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament Championship. Now, the journey to defend that title is set to begin with a new head coach in JJ Redick as the Lakers take on the San Antonio Spurs in the first group stage game of the now-renamed Emirates NBA Cup on Friday night.

With the Lakers returning much of their roster from last season, the understanding of what’s ahead of them is well known, but the same can’t be said for Redick. This time last year, Redick was still a commentator and analyst at ESPN, so taking part in this from the coach’s chair is a completely new experience.

Redick enjoyed the tournament last year and now, he is excited to take part in it on a different level as Lakers coach.

“I said it last year when I was an analyst, I think it’s wonderful,” Redick said of the Emirates NBA Cup. “The response by players, coaches, the league, fans, I thought was very positive in year one. Excited to be a part of it.”

The energy surrounding the tournament last year was excellent and the players really seemed to get into it as oftentimes those games felt closer to playoff games than regular season ones. The Lakers were able to turn up in those contests, never losing one game on their way to Las Vegas where they dominated.

One other aspect that makes the games so competitive is that point different is the tiebreakers. So instead of resting starters with big leads or deficits, teams may play them longer to improve their point differential.

Redick said that aspect is not something he is focusing on though.

“I’m just gonna try to win basketball games, to be honest with you,” Redick added. “I’m gonna try to win basketball games.”

The ultimate goal for Redick, be it regular season or an NBA Cup game, is simply to win. He knows the Lakers must continue to improve and rack up victories.

“I’ll say, expect our guys to be highly competitive,” Redick said. “Said this a number of times last year, you don’t need to give a reason to competitive people to compete. They wake up in the morning, they want to compete, and the games count for the regular season. We all recognize how difficult the Western Conference is, and every game is going to matter. And you’re going to look back and mid-March, in that stretch when we have to play games with some really difficult schedule, and you’re going to look back at games like tonight that we were able to pull out a win and recognize the importance of it as we’re fighting throughout the season for playoff seeding.”

The coaches get a bonus if they win the NBA Cup so naturally that is bringing Redick motivation as well.

“I mean, I found out that the coaches also get a bonus. So yes.”

Taking home a second consecutive NBA Cup would be amazing without a doubt and as long as the Lakers are winning Redick will be happy.

JJ Redick credits Lakers for responding well to feedback from coaching staff

So far this season, the Lakers have had their ups and downs, but after a rough road trip the team has returned home and looked much better. JJ Redick actually gave credit to the Lakers for responding to the things the coaching staff has been pointing out to them and being coachable overall.

“Again, they’re responsive to the things we want,” Redick said. “And I believe this in my heart. NBA players want to be coached, and our group wants to be coached, and they’re coachable. And that for us is big picture, player staff, one team type thing. That is what I’m talking about with that trust building.”

