Lakers News: JJ Redick Focused On NBA Finals

The Los Angeles Lakers’ search for a new head coach seems to be nearing its end as it was reported on Tuesday evening that the organization has zeroed in on JJ Redick as its frontrunner.

Redick has been viewed as the favorite all along even though he has yet to coach at any level. What he has shown though is a strong IQ for the game and a close relationship with LeBron James, who the Lakers are obviously hoping to keep.

But even if Redick is the frontrunner, the Lakers’ search is not yet over with James Borrego said to have also been impressive in the interview process. Additionally, Redick is also currently calling the NBA Finals for ESPN, so a hiring would likely take place after the conclusion of that.

In fact, Redick addressed the rumors when he appeared on the GoJo and Golic show on Wednesday morning and said his focus is on the NBA Finals and that he will address the Lakers rumors that were put out by The Athletic’s Shams Charania after they conclude:

“I would say this. My focus right now is on calling the NBA Finals. I am so fortunate that I’m in this position and I get to call these Finals with Doris (Burke) and Mike (Breen) and I mentioned the State Farm thing that I just did on YouTube. My day to day right now is consumed with calling games, the 19 different podcasts I feel like I have, my obligations to all of our partners. So my focus is on the NBA Finals, I will say that. In terms of Shams, that will be addressed once the season is over, I’ll just say that. I’ll just say that… I don’t mean any job, I mean Shams in particular. We’ll wait on that one.”

Getting to call the NBA Finals for ESPN is obviously a big deal for Redick, and it’s presumed that the league would also not want the distraction of him taking a head coaching job at the same time.

So with that being the case, the expectation is still that Redick will be the next Lakers coach, just that a hiring won’t take place until the series between the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics concludes.

Lakers have interest in James Borrego as assistant

If the Lakers do follow through with hiring a first-time coach in JJ Redick, they will need to make sure to put an experienced staff around him.

As previously mentioned, they have been enamored with James Borrego during this process and reportedly would like him as an assistant if they hire Redick.

