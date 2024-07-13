Lakers News: JJ Redick Gives Bronny James Advice On Dealing With Criticism

There is perhaps no rookie in the 2024 NBA Draft class with more eyes on him than Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James. Despite being the No. 55 overall pick — a usually overlooked selection — James brings with him massive media coverage because of who he is and the family he comes from. This adds another layer of issues for head coach JJ Redick to deal with.

It’s rare that a first-year head coach has to answer so many questions about his second-round draft pick. But James is no ordinary second-rounder, and it will likely be a full season of progress reports on the young guard and high levels of scrutiny each and every time he makes an appearance for L.A.

Because of this, Redick had one major piece of advice for James as he prepares to embark on one of the most unique rookie seasons in NBA history, via the ESPN broadcast of Las Vegas Summer League on Friday night.

“I think you just have to let go of outcomes, and you just have to enjoy the process of being in the NBA,” Redick said. “He’s obviously case study No. 1. He’s going to be a big part of what we do in our player development program. We’re going to invest heavily in him. He’s got to fall in love with that process and let go of outcomes.”

Redick has already spoken many times of the brand new player development program that he’s bringing to the Lakers and how James figures to benefit greatly from it. But in order for it to work, Bronny can’t get wrapped up in the numbers he puts up when he does make appearances for the Lakers or in the G League.

In a rookie season, process matters infinitely more than results. If James spends too much time focused on the outcomes and results, he could find himself feeling dejected if things don’t go his way right off the bat.

Developing James could be a longer process, as is usually the case with second-round picks. But the young guard seems committed to putting in the work and ensuring that he focuses on that process.

Bronny James not worried about where he plays

Bronny James could spend a significant amount of his rookie season playing in the G League with the South Bay Lakers. He could also spend some time with the Lakers on the parent club. But he’s not worried about where he plays, he’s just looking forward for the opportunity to keep growing and improving.

