Lakers News: JJ Redick Has Seen Rise In Energy From LeBron James Since Time Off

When LeBron James sat out back-to-back games due to left foot soreness, Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick also noted the fact that the chance to give the superstar an extended break in the middle of the season thanks to the schedule played a role in the decision.

For as outstanding as LeBron is, he will still be 40 years old soon and is in his 22nd NBA season. His body just can’t recover the way it used to and sometimes a bit of a break is needed. Since returning, James has looked greatly re-energized and the Lakers have won four of five games, including their huge Christmas Day victory over the Golden State Warriors when he finished with 31 points and 10 assists.

Afterwards, Redick spoke about James’ energy since returning, believing that the rest has played a role in it, as has LeBron’s own mindset and the Lakers trying to play him in smaller bursts overall, via NBA.com:

“The rest was part of it. Whether he will admit this or not, I do think, and him and I have talked about it subsequently, we had a long conversation in Miami and I think since that morning, just the way he’s played energy wise, leadership wise, he was great tonight in the huddles. I’m not gonna say it was bad to start the year, but it’s been awesome. It’s been different and I think part of that is him just enjoying the moment. You don’t have many of these left, you know? You don’t have many of these left. That’s just reality. The joy that I’ve seen day to day, it’s been awesome. The other part, and we kind of went away from it tonight due to just being shorthanded, but we really believe in shorter bursts for him. I think that’s helped in the agregate overall, him just having more energy. Defensively, he made some plays tonight that were awesome and that requires energy. Plus, what he had to do on the offensive end.”

It is a very delicate balance that Redick has on his hands with LeBron, but so far they have been able to be on the same page and do what is best for him at this stage of his career. James’ performances have been unreal, and the Lakers have needed them, but as Redick added, he is also just enjoying the moment as we really don’t know how much longer he will be playing.

Against the Warriors, James, and Stephen Curry for that matter, put on a show that proved why they are two of the greatest ever. But Redick and the Lakers have been doing everything they can to maximize what LeBron gives them on the court and right now it is working beautifully.

Lakers’ LeBron James says he and Stephen Curry still make the NBA great

LeBron James and Stephen Curry, along with Kevin Durant, are viewed as the last remaining NBA superstars from the previous generation that continue to dominate the league. Seeing them go back and forth as the Lakers held on for a victory over the Warriors was amazing to watch and another great note in the rivalry between the two.

But there is also a ton of respect and LeBron feels he and Curry are still what makes the NBA so great on days like Christmas, saying exactly that when asked about it in his postgame interview.

