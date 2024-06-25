Lakers News: JJ Redick Not Concerned About Dispelling Misconceptions

The Los Angeles Lakers began a new chapter on Monday afternoon when they introduced JJ Redick as their new head coach.

The hiring was understandably met with some criticism considering Redick has never coached before at any level. He does have a ton of experience as a player though and was known for his IQ during his career, making the transition from media to coaching a natural one for him.

As a member of the media himself, Redick has naturally heard a lot of misconceptions about himself throughout this process. When asked if he is excited to prove them wrong though, Redick was emphatic that he does not care.

“It’s a valid question and I’ve certainly heard everything,” Redick said. “It’s been a really interesting, uh, six weeks or so. Just in terms of being part of the engagement farming industry, it’s been really interesting. However, I don’t really have a great answer for your question because I really don’t give a f—. I want to coach the Lakers. I want to coach the team. I don’t want to dispel anything. I don’t. I want to become a great coach in the NBA. And I want to win championships. And I want my players to maximize their careers. That’s all I f—ing care about.”

Redick seems to be coming into this job with the right attitude as when you are the head coach of the Lakers, you are going to receive criticism from everybody about everything. He needs to stay focused on the task at hand though, which is returning the Lakers to championship contention.

All head coaches have to have a bit of an edge to them, and going all the way back to his Duke days, to not his introductory press conference in L.A., Redick has shown that he certainly has one.

JJ Redick understands expectation with Lakers is championships

JJ Redick never won an NBA Championship during his 15-year playing career, but he understands that is the expectation when you are coaching the Lakers.

“When I think about the NBA today, the game is evolving and it’s evolving fast,” Redick said. “And one of the things in coaching that I think you have to be is adaptable. You have to be adaptable to your roster. You have to be adaptable in game-planning against your opponent. And that’s one of the things I really will strive to be. Lastly, I just want to say, like, sitting in this seat, I know what the expectations are. Lakers fans have some of the most passionate fans around the world. And the expectation is a championship. And so it’s my job, it’s our staff’s job, it’s Rob’s job, it’s all of us to deliver a championship-caliber team. That’s what I signed up for.”

