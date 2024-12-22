Lakers News: JJ Redick Not Losing Faith In Anthony Davis After Missed Free Throws

The Los Angeles Lakers had multiple chances to ice their win over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday evening. The actual clinching of the game came from Austin Reaves hitting two free throws, but it was Anthony Davis who initially had the opportunity to hit two free throws and go up four points.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick put the ball in Davis’ hands in the late-game situation, but he missed both free throws and ultimately kept the Lakers vulnerable before a Rui Hachimura offensive rebound and Reaves’ two free tries. After the game, questions were asked about Davis having the ball in late-game situations after a similar issue against the Orlando Magic earlier this season.

But Redick is not changing anything about the way he approaches clutch situations, and he has no issues with how Davis has looked in those moments this season, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“I think that as a player, that stuff can weigh on you. I trust him. I believe in him. He’ll be in those situations again and I’m confident he’s gonna make the shot. This and the Orlando game, I’m not deterred in terms of having the basketball in his hands with under 30 seconds.”

For Redick, it makes no sense for him to turn away from Davis in those situations. Davis is the Lakers’ superstar, and the offense has largely run through him in every other moment this season. The late-game situations aren’t going to be any different.

For Davis, it’s important to have the buy-in of the coaching staff if doubt starts to creep in after some missed free throws. Hearing that Redick is not going to change anything should motivate Davis to keep this type of thing from happening again.

Anthony Davis’ wasn’t discouraged by results

Anthony Davis has largely been the primary offensive option for the Lakers during the first quarter of the 2024-25 season.

JJ Redick stressed he wanted to make Davis the focal point of the offense, and he’s done that by placing the star big man in more advantageous spots to either score himself or facilitate for his teammates. Davis had a quieter scoring night in the Lakers’ most recent win against the Sacramento Kings, but still did his part to help the team win.

Davis’ biggest contributions came on the defensive end, though he was put in a position to seal the game after getting fouled on a jumper in the final minutes. Davis ended up missing both free throws, though Rui Hachimura saved the day by batting out the second miss to Austin Reaves who subsequently drained his pair of free throw tries.

After the game, Davis spoke discussed his missed free throws and didn’t seem discouraged by the results, although he appreciated Hachimura picking him up.

