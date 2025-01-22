Lakers News: JJ Redick Reveals Dorian Finney-Smith Has Been On Minute Restriction

Dorian Finney-Smith has been the exact player the Los Angeles Lakers have been lacking the past few seasons, an experienced 3-and-D forward who’s versatility can fit in just about any lineup.

The Lakers managed to acquire Finney-Smith from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for D’Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis and three second round picks. The initial thought was that Finney-Smith would require a first round pick, so Los Angeles got him on a bargain.

Finney-Smith has been coming off the bench for the Lakers and head coach JJ Redick, though did just recently return to the lineup after a brief absence following the birth of his son.

Some have wondered why Finney-Smith hasn’t gotten more minutes, but Redick revealed that he had been on a minutes restriction.

“It’s been hard because he’s been on a minute restriction since we got him,” Redick said before Tuesday’s game. “So just having to kind of navigate that and save those like four or five minutes for the end of the game has been challenging. We got word today that we can up his minutes from 20 to 24, so that helps. I think there’s practices where we were kind of in limbo with the uncertainty around when we’d be able to play again. We got a lot in and then of course he has to leave. It’s five kids, man. What point is it? (laughs)… I’m just kidding. I’m one of five, I get it.

“But I think he’s in a good spot. Super comfortable with him and he’s super comfortable in his role. I think as the season progresses we hope that minute total gets back up to kind of what he was doing in Brooklyn, about 29 or 30 minutes a game. That’s kind of what we’re all hoping for.”

Finney-Smith was dealing with an ankle injury when he was still in Brooklyn, but it wasn’t clear he was limited because of it. Redick’s explanation makes sense as he is clearly deserving of more minutes, especially as Los Angeles’ defense has slipped as of late.

Against the Washington Wizards, Finney-Smith played 22 minutes and looked more like the player the team hoped they were getting as he dropped 16 points and made four 3-pointers. As he continues to get healthy, expect Finney-Smith to get more run.

Lakers standing pat or making half-measure trade more likely than going all-in

Despite trading for Dorian Finney-Smith, the Lakers still have several needs on their roster. However, it appears the team is more likely to make a half-measure trade versus going all-in.

