Lakers News: JJ Redick Showers LeBron James Wth Praise Following 40-Point Performance

With Luka Doncic sitting out on the second night of a back-to-back, the pressure was on LeBron James to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a much-needed win over a tough Portland Trail Blazers team that had won six straight games at home. Thankfully for head coach JJ Redick and the rest of the team, LeBron was more than up to the task.

James was outstanding, shooting 14-of-24 from the field, 4-of-8 from 3-point range and knocking down all eight of his free throws to finish with 40 points and eight rebounds to lead the Lakers to a 110-102 victory over the Trail Blazers. Even though LeBron also had a career-high 11 turnovers, it did nothing to take away from the performance as he and Austin Reaves willed the Lakers to a big win.

Throughout this season, Redick has continually heaped a ton of praise on LeBron for his performances and what he means to the Lakers. But after Thursday night’s contest, the Lakers coach revealed that he feels the most incredible thing about James is his mentality towards the game and his overall mindset, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“He really just defies anything that’s normal and not just physical feats and the plays. It’s the mentality. I believe I saw the other day he’s a billionaire and he’s playing on the second night of a back-to-back at 40 after 22 years with every freaking record and accolade. And the kids will say that I’m glazing him. He’s one of the greatest competitors. [Assistant coach] Nate [McMillan] and I were talking about it before the game, like he’s amazing to coach. He brings it every single day. He sets the standard for how you’re supposed to approach this craft. That, to me, the most incredible thing. Just the mindset to do it, get up the next day, do it, get up the next day, do it, over and over and over again.”

Much of the attention will go towards Redick’s hilarious usage of some terminology the kids use these days, but the Lakers coach is right in that LeBron’s greatness goes well beyond his play on the court. The way he sets the tone for his teammates, his work ethic and just putting in the work every single day is something very few in the history of this game can match.

As a first-time head coach, having your superstar player be a leader of this caliber makes things so much easier for Redick and he is very much thankful that he can rely on James to be the standard for this Lakers team and come through every time he is needed.

Lakers’ LeBron James says love for the game still drives him

LeBron James has accomplished everything there is in the game of basketball and could have retired years ago and still be considered by many to be the greatest ever. But it’s the love of the game that continues to drive the Lakers superstar in his 22nd NBA season.

Following his 40-point performance in Portland, LeBron pointed to his love of basketball that continues to push him today. James added that he still has a lot to give to the game and his Lakers teammates, including his son Bronny who he is enjoying being around at this stage of his career.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!