Lakers News: JJ Redick Unhappy With Luka Doncic’s Ejection In Loss To Thunder

The Los Angeles Lakers made a statement with their blowout win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the two teams squared up for a highly-anticipated matchup on Tuesday night.

The Lakers seemed like they were going to rest most of their regulars because their game against Thunder was the first night of a back-to-back, but the team ultimately decided to go for it as they try to secure the third seed in the Western Conference. Oklahoma City predictably came out with much more intensity and focus for the night, but Los Angeles weathered the storm and hung with the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed.

Late in the second half, the Lakers and Thunder were embroiled in a heated back-and-forth that looked like it was setting up for a thrilling finish. However, the wind got taken out of the Los Angeles’ sails when the officials called Luka Doncic for his second technical foul and ejected him from the game.

The Lakers unraveled from that point forward and went on to lose 136-120. After the game, head coach JJ Redick lamented the referees’ decision to eject Doncic, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“It was a great game that, unfortunately, didn’t get to sort of finish out the way that I think every basketball fan would want because of some decision making on some individuals parts.”

Redick also confirmed he hadn’t been told the exact reason why Doncic was whistled for his second technical foul.

“Not yet. Apparently he said something to a fan. That’s all I could gather.”

The referees later clarified that they thought Doncic was yelling at them:

Here is the pool report from tonight's officials on Luka Doncic's ejection: pic.twitter.com/sFHqhhZXfa — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) April 9, 2025

Doncic had hit a tough shot prior to the whistle and seemed to yell at a fan who was sitting near courtside. The nearby official apparently thought Doncic was yelling at him, though, and issued the controversial technical foul.

The officiating as a whole was far from perfect as both teams had legitimate gripes with how the game was called, but ejecting Doncic in such a tight matchup is inexcusable. There’s no guarantee Los Angeles would’ve beaten Oklahoma City with Doncic on the floor, but disqualifying him from the game essentially ensured they would lose.

LeBron James says Lakers trying to build great habits during final stretch of regular season

The Lakers could have easily rested their regular against the Thunder given it was a back-to-back set, but the team understands this is a critical juncture. LeBron James knows how important it is for a team to be playing its best basketball at the end of the regular season which is why he emphasized that the team is trying to build great habits right now.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!