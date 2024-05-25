Lakers News: JJ Redick Voted LeBron James & Anthony Davis Third Team All-NBA

The NBA released the full voting results of the 2023-24 regular season awards and ESPN analyst and broadcaster JJ Redick, who is the leading candidate in the Los Angeles Lakers’ coaching search, voted LeBron James and Anthony Davis for Third Team All-NBA.

Davis ultimately was named to Second Team All-NBA, while James made Third Team All-NBA. Redick also did not vote Davis for either All-Defensive Team, though the big man was still named to the All-Defensive First Team.

Redick voted Bam Adebayo, Victor Wembanyama, Rudy Gobert, Alex Caruso and Herb Jones for All-Defensive First Team. He then voted Jarrett Allen, Jalen Suggs, Derrick White, Kentavious-Caldwell Pope and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for All-Defensive Second Team.

Davis was the only player in the league to be voted as a member of an All-NBA team and an All-Defensive team.

As the apparent frontrunner for the Lakers’ head coaching job after the first round of interviews, it’s interesting that Redick didn’t have James and Davis higher on the All-NBA teams though his vote could have been before he was involved in their head coaching process.

Through his broadcasting gig and his podcasts, Redick’s shown how well-versed he is in the league and has a good pulse for who is playing well. However, one can argue that both James and Davis deserved to both be on Second Team All-NBA given the seasons they had.

The most egregious sub was Redick leaving Davis off the All-Defensive Team ballots given that he was Los Angeles’ best defender who did everything on the floor for them. Davis finished fourth in NBA Defensive Player of the Year voting, which should have made him an easy choice to be voted All-Defensive First Team.

For the individual awards, Redick voted Stephen Curry for NBA Clutch Player of the Year, Gobert for Defensive Player of the Year, Tyrese Maxey for Most Improved Player, Nikola Jokic for MVP, Wembanyama for Rookie of the Year, Naz Reid for Sixth Man of the Year and Mark Daigneault for Coach of the Year.

Rich Paul confirms LeBron James not involved in Lakers’ head coaching search

There’s been a lot of talk regarding JJ Redick’s candidacy for the Lakers’ head coaching job because of the podcast he co-hosts with LeBron James. The two have obvious chemistry on camera and seem to be aligned on basketball trends and concepts, making it easy to envision his fit on Los Angeles’ sideline.

However, James’ agent Rich Paul confirmed publicly that the superstar isn’t involved in the Lakers’ search.

