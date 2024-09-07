Lakers News: JJ Redick Wanted ‘Sickos’ On Coaching Staff

Being a first-time head coach in the NBA, JJ Redick had to start from scratch when putting his Los Angeles Lakers coaching staff together.

He made it clear that he wanted to surround himself with as much experience as possible, and he succeeded in that. Redick brought on two former head coaches in Nate McMillan and Scotty Brooks as well as a long-time assistant in Bob Beyer.

The rest of the staff is filled with young, up-and-coming coaches like Greg St. Jean, Beau Levesque and Lindsey Harding. That was by design as Redick explained on Spectrum’s Lakeshow Podcast that he was looking for coaches that will work extremely hard:

“I’m mostly excited just to work, just being in the gym out here in this facility with the guys and our coaching staff. That’s been the best part… It’s been fascinating because you’re fitting puzzle pieces together about skillsets and personalities. I couldn’t be happier with the staff that we’ve built here, we have a blend of youth, experience. Obviously Nate (McMillan) and Scotty (Brooks), but also Bob Beyer, who has been at the front of the bench for almost two decades in the NBA. The biggest thing for me was I wanted to make sure I had a bunch of sickos on my staff and I think I’ve accomplished that. They’re grinders.”

The Lakers didn’t make any significant roster changes this summer, so they are hoping the change of coaching staff and addition of Redick will make a big difference after parting ways with Darvin Ham.

It remains to be seen if that will be the case, but Redick and his staff certainly have some pieces to work with in LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, etc.

Jeanie Buss on Lakers’ hiring of JJ Redick

Speaking for the first time this offseason, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss discussed the team’s hiring of head coach JJ Redick and why he’s the right man for the job.

“We wanted to kind of think a different way. Really, he’s got a vision. I’m not comfortable talking about the basketball stuff, but we were looking for a candidate that would bring something different. And really invest in developing young players. JJ is the right person for us. Again, I just want to work to really speak for itself. So I don’t want to hype it and say it’s gonna be a home run. We have to give him time to establish what he wants to establish. I’m really impressed with his staff. Right now, it’s not mandatory for the players to come in and practice but players are coming in and working out. The coaching staff with Nate McMillan and Scotty Brooks, there’s a lot of experience that will be there for him to make that adjustment to being a head coach. Certainly a 12-year career in the league, he’s got a lot of experience. He knows what this league is about and I think he’ll be a great leader.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!