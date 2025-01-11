Lakers News: JJ Redick Wants To Help Lead Rebuilding Of Palisades Community

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick has dealt with things so much bigger than basketball this week. The Palisades fire and Eaton fire have ravaged parts of Los Angeles, leaving the Pacific Palisades and Altadena communities completely destroyed.

Redick, who moved his family to the Pacific Palisades when he accepted the job as Lakers head coach, had his house burn down in the fire, losing what he described as 20 years worth of family memories. These fires have been heartbreaking and devastating for the people of L.A., as this could wind up as the costliest fire in the history of the United States.

And while, eventually, the Lakers will get back to playing basketball — they’ve had their last two games postponed — Redick’s main focus right now is trying to be a leader in the process of getting the Palisades rebuilt.

“I don’t want people to feel sorry for me and my family. We’re going to be alright,” Redick said. “There are people that, because of some political issues and some insurance issues, are not going to be alright. And we’re going to do everything we can to help anybody who is down and out because of this.

“The Palisades community has really just been so good to us. I think that’s the part for us that we’re really struggling with is just the loss of community. And I recognize that people make up community, and we’re going to rebuild, and we want to help lead on that. But all the churches, the schools, the library, like, it’s all gone.

“We obviously want to give people hope and we want to give, I don’t want to say a distraction, maybe an escape. We talked about it as a group before practice. It is our responsibility — everybody in this building — to lead on this and to help people.”

Redick has not lived in the Palisades community for very long, but it is the first place he and his family have called home since moving to L.A., which has significantly impacted him. Redick is undoubtedly one of the people with the means to help lead a rebuilding effort in his community.

The Palisades and Altadena communities will take a long time to rebuild and will require plenty of funding and community to make it happen. Redick seems prepared to do that work for the neighborhood he and his family chose as their home.

JJ Redick talks losing home in wildfires

The Lakers head coach spoke emotionally about losing his home in the Palisades fire and how he’s glad that his family was quick in their response and got out safely.