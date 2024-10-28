Lakers News: JJ Redick ‘Would Love’ For LeBron James To Play All 82 Games

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James had a relatively quiet start to the 2024-25 season as he looked to play second fiddle to Anthony Davis on the offense end.

However, James quickly reminded the Lakers and the rest of the league that he still has the ability to take over games after his monstrous performance in the team’s most recent win against the Sacramento Kings. James caught fire from the field at the start of the fourth quarter, turning a deficit into a Los Angeles lead that they never relinquished.

Head coach JJ Redick, like the rest of the audience, was stunned seeing James go to work and even as far as to call the performance insane. Redick has been impressive through three games, going undefeated thanks to the system in place on both ends of the floor.

James seems bought in to what the Lakers are doing as he came out and said he plans to play all 82 games of the regular season if he is healthy. When asked about James’ claim, Redick was happy to hear it.

“Sounds great to me,” Redick said before the win over the Kings. “It’s great.”

Redick expanded on James’ desire to play every regular season game and acknowledged he would love it if his superstar was able to suit up for all of them.

“I didn’t see the quote, I just think most players go into a season, most players, not every player, obviously every player is different and their medical history is different and all of that stuff, but most players go into a season wanting to play 82 games. So if that’s what he wants to do, great. Love it. I would love to have him for 82. We’ll manage the minutes accordingly.”

Los Angeles has historically been careful when it comes to James’ workload and minutes due to the wear and tear on his body. However, he’s earned the benefit of the doubt when it comes to playing because he takes such good care of his physical and mental health both in the offseason and during the playing calendar.

Currently, the Lakers have come out of the gate strong and look to be better than analysts initially expected and James’ availability will go a long way in establishing the purple and gold as a legitimate title threat.

LeBron James had little bit of everything going in fourth quarter against Kings

LeBron James turned back the clock against the Kings, pulling up for jumpers and getting into the lane whenever he wanted. Afterwards, James chalked up the huge scoring performance to having a little bit of everything going for him.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!