Lakers News: Jodie Meeks Open To Return To L.A.

One of the more forgotten Los Angeles Lakers players who played extremely well during his time in purple and gold was Jodie Meeks. The sharpshooting guard was an extremely reliable player both as a starter and coming off the bench and had a career year in the 2013-14 season.

Meeks started 70 games for the Lakers that season, averaging 15.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists, all career-highs for him while shooting 40.1% from 3-point range. Obviously that was a long time ago and Meeks has bounced around since then, not seeing NBA action since 2019 when he was part of the Toronto Raptors’ championship team.

Meeks spent last season in the G-League with Raptors 905 and is looking to get back into the NBA. In a recent interview with Wenzell Ortiz of Sideline Sources, a potential Lakers return was brought up and Meeks was extremely open to that idea:

Most definitely. I really enjoyed my two years with the Lakers, so reuniting would be something that I’d be more than happy to do. Aside from being a great locker room presence, I can clearly add shooting, and I’m also a hard-nosed defender. I can come in and give that extra effort off the bench that everybody saw they needed last season. Every team can use a shooter that can make shots for their superstars.”

Meeks is undoubtedly still a shooter and at 34 years of age still has something left in the tank. In 15 games in the G-League, Meeks averaged 10.3 points while knocking down 48.1% of his threes and it is well known that great shooting is ideal around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Meeks also was asked about this last Lakers season and what he felt went wrong for the team as a whole:

“I think injuries were a big part of it. It’s not fair to point to one thing or one person. A lot of things happen in an 82-game season. They had some personnel issues that didn’t fit the puzzle, and particular guys didn’t play that well — I’m not going to name anybody because it’s not important. I know that they want to play better, but they also have to get the most out of their personnel. Hopefully, next year will be a different story because Lakers nation is very passionate. That’s another reason that I love playing there; the fans are incredibly loyal. I know they’re ready for another championship.”

The Lakers as a whole are undoubtedly ready for that next championship from those high within the organization to the fans who pack Crypto.com Arena every night. Anything other than greatness is not acceptable for this franchise and the Lakers plan on getting right back to the top of the NBA.

After a disappointing year for the Lakers with a team filled with veterans, they could be wary of bringing in more older players such as Meeks. But someone like Meeks who is a true professional and a lights-out shooter would be the ideal choice to have on the bench.

Zach LaVine says he’s ‘always been a big fan’ of Lakers

Speaking of free agency, there is arguably no bigger name available this offseason than Zach LaVine. The Chicago Bulls guard is coming off his second straight All-Star selection and first playoff appearance. LaVine also has some ties to the L.A. area as he played his college ball at UCLA.

While the possibility of LaVine joining the Lakers is extremely unlikely, he only added more fuel to the fire by noting how he has always been a big fan of the team. While it is nearly impossible for LaVine to end up in purple and gold, a move of that magnitude would change things in a huge way for the Lakers.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!