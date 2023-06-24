Lakers News: Joel Embiid Launches Media Company In Partnership With LeBron James’ SpringHill Company

Philadelphia 76ers star and reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid announced that he launched his new media company Miniature Geant in partnership with SpringHill Company, the media firm co-founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

Miniature Geant will produce stories across multimedia channels with the intention of highlighting individuals who have achieved success through nontraditional avenues.

In a statement, Carter praised Embiid and expressed his excitement about the joint venture, via Vinciane Ngomsi of Boardroom:

“Joel Embiid is one of the greatest basketball players of this generation, but he’s an even better human being. He’s incredibly smart, funny, and thoughtful and we’re really lucky to have this opportunity to work with him as he shares his unique point of view with the world,” Maverick Carter said in the release. “At SpringHill, our mission is empowerment, and UNINTERRUPTED was built to empower athletes as creators so they can create important and impactful content. Joel is the perfect person to do this with.”

Embiid reciprocated the pleasure in working with SpringHill and believes the stories to come from his media company will make an impact globally:

“I came to America when I was 16 years old, just three months after I picked up a basketball. There’s no way I could have gotten to where I am today without the grit and hard work fans see every day on the court. I’ve often said my life is like a movie, and now I am fortunate enough to be in a position to create the stories that I know will resonate with kids around the world and encourage them to dream big. I could not think of a better partner than The SpringHill Company and can’t wait for our stories to be out there.”

In this day and age, athletes like James and Embiid have turned to media production as a way to express themselves as well as shed light on other athletes. Digital content production is at an all-time high but Embiid has a chance to create truly special projects that will surely be entertaining and thought-provoking.

LeBron James nominated for record-breaking performance at ESPYs

While Embiid captured his first MVP award, James had an even more historic 2022-23 season as he finally surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring list. Many thought that Abdul-Jabbar’s record would stand forever, but it was the King who was able to break it and in a Los Angeles Lakers jersey no less.

For the achievement, James was nominated at the ESPYS for Best Record Breaking Performance alongside Novak Djokovic, Mikaela Shiffri and Max Verstappen.

