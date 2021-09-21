Lakers News: John Lucas III Jokes About Forcing LeBron James To Run Extra Laps For Poster Dunk

The Los Angeles Lakers officially announced their new additions to the coaching staff, paving the way for the start of training camp.

Former Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks head coach David Fizdale had long been reported to be joining the staff, replacing Jason Kidd, who left to become the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks. And it was also recently rumored that the team would be adding John Lucas III to the staff as well, who has a bit of a history with Lakers superstar LeBron James.

Lucas played parts of eight seasons in the NBA between 2005 and 2017, but his best success came with the Chicago Bulls in the 2011-12 season. Unfortunately for Lucas, that was when James was at the peak of his physical powers with the Miami Heat, and the point guard was caught in one of his most memorable highlights ever when he was jumped over for an alley-oop.

Now that Lucas is an assistant on a Lakers team that stars James, he decided to have a little fun at his own expense. Lucas posted a picture of the highlight on his personal Instagram account and joked that he would make James run some extra laps in practice because of it:

It is great to see Lucas already poking fun and making himself a part of the Lakers family. Even though he had a long playing career, it isn’t far-fetched to suggest that Lucas is most well known for being the player that James cleared on a dunk and his post shows some self-awareness to that point.

But Lucas is now part of this Lakers organization that has one goal this season and that is to win the 2022 NBA Championship and all players and coaches will be on the same page when it comes to that. Lucas might have been the part of one of James’ biggest highlights, but if he can help create a few more for LeBron this season, all parties will benefit.

John Lucas III father believes he will be a great fit with Lakers

Of course, John Lucas III is following in the footsteps of his father John Lucas II, who spent time as both a player and coach in the NBA as well. As far as joining the Lakers coaching staff goes, the elder Lucas believes his son will fit in well with the Purple and Gold, noting that he has known James since high school and adding how proud he is of him.

