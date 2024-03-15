Lakers News: Johnny Buss Running For President

Late, great Los Angeles Lakers owner Dr. Jerry Buss had six children, some of which took over the team after his passing in 2013.

While it is the team’s governor Jeanie Buss that now runs the organization with siblings Joey and Jesse also holding prominent roles in basketball operations, Johnny is the oldest of the bunch at 67 years of age.

Johnny has previously held roles as president of indoor soccer franchise Los Angeles Lazers and as president of the L.A. Sparks until 2006. But now it appears he has bigger aspirations. Johnny has created the website buss2024.com to announce that he is running for President of the United States with the slogan “Buss for America 2024” and the following statement:

“I envision an America that leads with compassion, innovation, and most of all integrity. An America where racial equity is not just an ideal, but a lived reality for every citizen. Where our policies reflect our commitment to the planet, and where education opens doors to futures bright with promise.”

Buss is running as an independent and began his candidacy at the end of January, per Dan Woike of the L.A. Times:

According to campaign documents, Johnny Buss filed for his candidacy on Jan. 30. He has spent $118,026.66 according to government filings, including $1,500 for hair styling expenses and $36,560 for a film production company.

Johnny Buss is not currently involved with the Lakers organization, which is why he clearly has plenty of time on his hands, which he’s choosing to use on a presidential campaign.

While Johnny certainly won’t find himself moving into the White House in a handful of months, he clearly is passionate about a career in politics and believes he is capable of taking on important roles.

This is just another day in Lakerland, but right now the focus for the actual team is on trying to find a way to sneak into the postseason and get hot a la last year.

Anthony Davis expresses frustration after Lakers’ recent loss

One team that has had the Lakers’ number this season has been the Sacramento Kings, beating them all four times. After the most recent loss, Anthony Davis was among those to express frustration with the team’s inability to beat their division rivals that play in California’s state capitol.

Similar to Johnny Buss, the Lakers won’t have a chance at making a legit run this year if they don’t figure some things out on both ends of the floor.

