Lakers News: Juan Toscano-Anderson Believes Warriors Incident Involving Draymond Green & Jordan Poole Was ‘Blown Out Of Proportion’

The NBA is unique compared to other professional sports in that player independence and empowerment are much more prevalent than in other leagues.

Basketball fans see this with the rise of players’ promotion on social media, podcasts and being outspoken on issues that affect the NBA on and off the court. Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson, while known for his friendly high-energy, got real about an issue with his former teammates in Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and guard Jordan Poole.

In an interview with The Athletic’s Sam Amick, Toscano-Anderson was asked about the reaction fans and media gave to Green’s fight incident with his teammate and believes it was overblown:

“I think a lot of shit is blown out of proportion, man,” Toscano-Anderson told The Athletic. “There’s two sides to the coin. People place athletes on this pedestal but then want them to act like normal people. But then when they do normal people shit, then it’s like, ‘Oh, why are you doing stuff like that? … I think people just have to remember that we’re humans too, man.”

One can guess whether or not Toscano-Anderson stays in contact with both Green and Poole, but the bond they all created during their championship run in the Bay Area is unbreakable.

With the entire basketball community watching how the media and fans reacted to the situation, the 29-year-old forward wants the perception of Green not to be too harsh and blown out of proportion, but rather to see things on a human level:

“I don’t know all the details to the situation, (but) what I do know is that I have two brothers, and me and my brothers fight all the time,” he said. “And we love each other thereafter. Like, that’s what happens. … And that’s just normal. So I fight with my blood brothers. Me and Draymond are like brothers. Me and Draymond have bumped heads a few times, but we figured it out thereafter. “The vast majority of the public is trying to paint Draymond out to be this fucking menace, and he’s not. That’s the part that I don’t appreciate. I think they should grant him a little bit more mercy. You know, he made a mistake, obviously. Obviously, it’s work and you shouldn’t be fighting at work. But you know, it’s a basketball team, bro. It’s a brotherhood. That’s how you figure shit out. People fight, bro. It’s kind of normal.”

Everybody makes mistakes, and it is a world full of second chances. The type of leadership it took Toscano-Anderson to come out and state that is a good indicator that his on and off the court skills will translate to this Lakers team.

Toscano-Anderson explains difference between Lakers and Warriors

Coming to a new team can be a challenging transition for some players. Toscano-Anderson does not have to change much as both the Lakers and Warriors have been competing for a title since he started playing in the league in 2019-20.

While the championship aspirations are similar, Toscano-Anderson pinpoints the difference between the Lakers and Warriors by explaining the successful longevity and expectations that are required to wear a Purple and Gold uniform.

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant used to harp on the special player it takes to play for the Lakers. Toscano-Anderson seems to be in the right headspace heading into his first season as a Laker.

