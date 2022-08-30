Lakers News: Julius Erving Doesn’t Believe LeBron James-Michael Jordan Debate Is Fair

Entering Year 20, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has built one of the most impressive resumes in the history of the NBA.

For all his accomplishments and accolades, James has firmly supplanted himself in the “GOAT” debate that fans love to have. While legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believe the GOAT debate can never be settled because of several variables, some people think the answer is Michael Jordan.

Jordan and James are the most common answers when talking about the greatest basketball player ever, but even Julius Erving believes it’s unfair to the latter to pit him against the Chicago Bulls icon via Brandon Robinson of Bally Sports:

MJ, LeBron debates are not fair b/c LeBron is still active says @JuliusErving. “People always make comparisons to people who are done. LeBron may play another six years LeBron may play one year we don’t really know.” “It’s very subjective.” pic.twitter.com/FGfKEIBt6z — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) August 29, 2022

This is probably the most accurate take when comparing James’ claim to the GOAT title, as he can conceivably play several more seasons at a high level. The most popular rebuttal from Jordan supporters is his flawless NBA Finals record, but James has Jordan beat in terms of longevity and other statistical records.

If James wins another championship before retiring, the argument for him as GOAT will only get louder, and fans who have denied his candidacy will have to start acknowledging the gap between him and Jordan has lessened. Even if James can’t hang up another banner, he will most likely break Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record, strengthening his case. Aside from the all-time scoring record, James has an opportunity to hit other statistical milestones that add to his legacy.

Regardless of which side fans fall on, everyone agrees that Jordan and James are generational athletes that have pushed the game of basketball to new heights.

Isiah Thomas believes LeBron James will be GOAT if he passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record

Several players in NBA history can claim that they should be more seriously considered in GOAT talks, though even Hall of Famers like Isiah Thomas thinks it comes down to Jordan and James. However, Thomas is convinced that James will go down as the greatest if he surpasses Abdul-Jabbar in scoring.