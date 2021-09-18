Lakers News: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Believes GOAT Debate Can Never Be Settled
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Lakers
Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Up next
Author

There are very few debates in sports that can cause more heated arguments than that of the greatest player of all-time. Whether someone has Michael Jordan, or one of many Los Angeles Lakers legends such as LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar or Magic Johnson, people will argue vehemently as to why that person is at the top and just as passionately about why someone else isn’t.

The difficulty in truly determining the GOAT lies in the fact that there are so many variables and changes to the game over time. Those who dominated in the 1960s and 70s had different circumstances than those in the 80s and 90s, who dealt with nothing like those playing today. There is no real way to measure these kinds of things which leaves it up to the interpretation of each individual.

It is because of this that Abdul-Jabbar believes it is impossible to truly answer the question of who is the greatest player ever. In an interview with NBA reporter Marc Stein, Kareem says that while the debate is fun to have, there are just too many variables:

GOAT discussions are fun, like debating who’s faster: Superman or the Flash. It’s a metaphysical mystery. The question can never be answered because players from the past were trained under different restrictions and played under different rules. Then you have to ask what to give more weight to: Scoring, defense, assists? All of them? But the stats don’t always reveal the particular conditions and challenges of each season. Way too many variables. How about we just discuss the O’GOAT (One of the Greatest of All-Time)?

Kareem has always been one of the most intelligent and well-spoken players in the history of this league and it is hard to disagree with his take on this subject. There is no set criteria to judge this off and basketball has changed so much that it is almost a completely different game than what was played 50 years ago.

The names involved in the discussion tend to be the same and every so often another legendary player can thrust his name into that list. The fact that there’s no criteria makes it impossible to come to a final conclusion, but that is exactly what makes the debates so fun and heated in the first place.

Abdul-Jabbar excited for James to break scoring record

Of course, two of the most prominent names in the GOAT debate are James and Abdul-Jabbar himself and one of the biggest arguments for Kareem is the fact that he remains the league’s all-time leading scorer by a pretty wide margin.

But LeBron is creeping up towards potentially breaking that record and Kareem is happy to see it happen. The Lakers legend says he is excited to see James pass him and will be right there cheering him on when it does.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Surviving Adversity: Lakers Turn Season Of Drama Into Decent Year

Has this been a great season in Lakerdom, or what? Of course,…

D-League News: L.A. D-Fenders Making History in Ontario

With the L.A. D-Fenders season right around the corner, the D-Fenders will…
Usatsi_9648081_153179170_lowres

Luke Walton Believes Lakers Gave Up Too Quickly Against Spurs

The Los Angeles Lakers have had an up-and-down 2016-2017 season, with the team occasionally pulling off impressive victories but also suffering some disastrous defeats…
Lebron James, Anthony Davis, Lakers

Anthony Davis Hopeful LeBron James Will ‘Get Legs Under Him’ Quickly After Surprising Lakers Comeback

In just over a week, the Los Angeles Lakers got LeBron James and Anthony Davis back on the floor after a weeks-long layoff…