Lakers News: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Believes LeBron James’ Instagram Post Was ‘A Blow’ To His Legacy

In addition to being one of the greatest basketball players to ever step foot on the court, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is also one of the best leaders off the court that the world of sports has ever seen.

James has never been afraid to speak up on anything that he felt was necessary regardless of potential repercussions and has done a ton of work to uplift his community.

But a recent Instagram post of his has sparked some controversy as he posted a meme with many believing it is spreading a terrible message concerning the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak around the world.

If there is another Lakers legend who has also always spoken up on social issues it is the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and he had some harsh words for LeBron.

On his personal Substack, Abdul-Jabbar wrote about LeBron’s post, believing it was a blow to his legacy and implies a lack of knowledge on the virus as a whole:

LeBron James is not only one of the greatest basketball players ever, he’s committed to being a leader in the African American community in the fight against inequality. But his Thursday Instagram meme showing three cartoon Spider-Men pointing at each other—one labeled “covid,” one labeled “flu,” one labeled “cold”—with his message: “Help me out folks” was a blow to his worthy legacy. The meme’s implication is that LeBron doesn’t understand the difference among these three illnesses, even after all the information that’s been presented in the press.

Everything athletes do or say on social media is subject to intense scrutiny, but James is probably at the top of the list because of that legacy he has built for himself. LeBron is extremely intelligent and has a great grasp on everything he puts out in the world which is why this post struck a chord with many.

In no way does a post on Instagram undo the litany of great things that LeBron has done for so many around the world, but that only served to raise expectations and someone of Abdul-Jabbar’s stature has no problem calling LeBron out if he doesn’t feel like he’s meeting them.

Abdul-Jabbar ‘excited’ for James to break all-time scoring mark

When it comes to the on-the-court things, James has a very real chance to do what many thought was impossible in breaking Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record. LeBron continues to inch closer and the legendary Lakers center is excited for him to break it.

Kareem sees that as a true accomplishment and said he will be right there cheering James on if and when that time comes that the record is surpassed.

