Lakers News: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ‘Excited’ For LeBron James To Surpass Him As NBA’s All-Time Leading Scorer

All his career, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has emphasized that he is a playmaker first and that he is always looking to help his teammates succeed.

However, James is so talented and gifted that he is also able to score almost at will, especially when he has his jumper going. Entering Year 19, James is currently third on the NBA’s all-time points list with 35,367 points. He’s only behind Karl Malone and fellow Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the leading scorer in NBA history.

No one has come close to Abdul-Jabbar’s record (38.387 points) since he retired, but James has a realistic chance of breaking that in the coming years. Even though it is likely that James can overtake Abdul-Jabbar in the next couple of seasons, the Lakers great is actually looking forward to the day it happens, he told NBA insider Marc Stein:

I’m excited to see it happen. I don’t see records as personal accomplishments, but more as human achievements. If one person can do something that’s never been done, that means we all have a shot at doing it. It’s a source of hope and inspiration. Roger Bannister broke the four-minute mile back in 1954. Since then, not only have 1,400 runners beaten that time, but the new record is 17 seconds less. We all win when a record is broken and if LeBron breaks mine, I will be right there to cheer him on.

Abdul-Jabbar had a long and illustrious career, playing 20 years in the league between the Milwaukee Bucks and Lakers. The big man was known for his unguardable skyhook but he was also incredibly skilled at scoring at every spot in the post. Meanwhile, James has made a living attacking the rim whenever he is on the court because he possesses otherworldly athleticism for someone his size, and he dominates his matchup on a nightly basis.

As far as his scoring record goes, Abdul-Jabbar could not be any more gracious ceding the honor to James if he ever does accomplish the feat. Abdul-Jabbar is one of the best ambassadors that basketball has and unlike people like Rasheed Wallac,e who look to knock James down a peg, he is willing to celebrate the Lakers superstar.

Williamson believes James should have 99 NBA 2K rating

James has the respect and admiration of everyone in the basketball world, including young stars like Zion Williamson. For example, NBA 2K22 was recently released and Williamson said that James should have a perfect 00 rating.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!