Lakers News: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Expected To Recover From Broken Hip In 3 Months

Legendary Los Angeles Lakers center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had a bit of a health scare over the weekend. While attending a concert last Friday night, the Hall of Famer suffered a fall resulting in a broken hip.

Thankfully, medical personnel were able to help Abdul-Jabbar and he would undergo surgery for the broken hip on Sunday. At 76 years old, any kind of fall or operation can be a bit scary, but by all accounts everything has gone well for Kareem, who should be able to make a complete recovery.

According to Beth Harris of The Associated Press, there were no complications with Abdul-Jabbar’s surgery and he is expected to recover in three months:

The basketball Hall of Famer had surgery Sunday “with no complications,” his business partner and spokeswoman, Deborah Morales, told The Associated Press on Monday. “He will be in recovery for the next three months,” she wrote via text.

It is great to hear that the Lakers legend has had no other issues with the surgery and is now on the road to recovery. Many within the Lakers family and plenty others offered their well wishes upon hearing about the fall, but Kareem is in good spirits about the entire ordeal.

Abdul-Jabbar was attending a Manhattan Transfer’s concert at Disney Concert Hall and was actually scheduled to read a letter from Vice President Kamala Harris to the group that night. Abdul-Jabbar joked that he wished he could tell some heroic story about why he fell, but the truth was he just tripped.

The legendary Lakers star remains one of the greatest players to ever play the game, though he has seen current Lakers superstar LeBron James surpass a couple of his all-time records. Of course everyone remembers LeBron passing Kareem to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, but just a month ago James also broke Abdul-Jabbar’s record for most minutes played in NBA history.

Magic Johnson wishes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar a speedy recovery

Abdul-Jabbar’s main partner while with the Lakers of course was the undisputed greatest point guard of all-time in Magic Johnson. The two teamed up to lead the Lakers to five NBA Championships in the 1980s and Magic gave his well wishes to Kareem upon hearing about the fall.

Johnson took to social media to wish a speedy recovery to his former teammate as well as his prayers, much like many others across the world are doing for Abdul-Jabbar.

