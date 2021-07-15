Lakers News: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Joins Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, Dirk Nowitzki & Candace Parker As Cover Athletes For NBA 2K22
75th edition NBA 2K22 cover featuring Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki and Kevin Durant.
The cover athletes for NBA 2K22 have been announced and Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will be on the NBA’s 75th-anniversary version of the game alongside a pair of other legends in Dirk Nowitzki and Kevin Durant.

As far as the regular edition of the game, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will grace the cover this year and former Los Angeles Sparks and current Chicago Sky star Candace Parker will also become the first female athlete to have a cover in honor of the WNBA’s 25th anniversary.

NBA 2K22 is set to be released worldwide on Sept. 10, although pre-order sales are being taken now:

Abdul-Jabbar also took to his own personal Twitter account to express his excitement for being on the cover:

NBA 2k has seemed to be the leading innovator when it comes to sports video games in recent years so it will be interesting to see what ideas they come up with for this new version. Recent additions such as The Neighborhood and WNBA players have helped expand the game, allowing users to have different game-play options other than just a normal NBA game.

Abdul-Jabbar presents Carmelo Anthony with first-ever social justice award

Abdul-Jabbar, who is not only one of the best basketball players of all time, but also one of the leading social justice warriors, recently had the NBA’s first-ever social justice award named after him.

Portland Trail Blazers veteran Carmelo Anthony was the recipient of the 2021 award and had it presented to him by Abdul-Jabbar himself.

