Lakers News: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Receives Second Emmy Awards Nomination For ‘Black Patriots’ Series

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar made a tremendous impact on the NBA and society at large during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers — and the legendary center’s fight for equality and social justice continues to this day.

For decades, Abdul-Jabbar has been vocal about the mistreatment of underserved minority groups in the U.S. The NBA has acknowledged the Lakers legend’s efforts by naming the Social Justice Champion award after him upon its launch in 2021 — with Carmelo Anthony and Reggie Bullock becoming the first two recipients.

In one of Abdul-Jabbar’s most recent projects, he partnered with History Channel on the documentary “Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War,” which he narrated, providing context to help the audience understand the importance of the figures discussed in the movie. The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has recognized Abdul-Jabbar work on the film, nominating him for an Emmy in the “Outstanding Narrator” category:

I am very proud to let my fans know I have been nominated for an Emmy for narration for this project. @HISTORY https://t.co/bNl2nuCODn — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) August 16, 2022

This is Abdul-Jabbar’s second Emmy nomination for the “Black Patriots” series. Two years ago, he was among the nominees for narrating “Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution.”

However, David Attenborough claimed the award for featuring in “Seven Worlds, One Planet.”

Barack Obama & Lupita Nyong’o among Abdul-Jabbar’s fellow nominees

Just like in 2020, Abdul-Jabbar will again compete for the 2022 Emmy with Attenborough (“The Mating Game”) and Lupita Nyong’o — the latter receiving a nomination for her work on “Serengeti II,” the second season of the series that earned her the honor two years ago.

Among the nominees are also former president Barack Obama (“Our Great National Parks”) and W. Kamau Bell (“We Need To Talk About Cosby”).

