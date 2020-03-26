Lakers News: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Would Team Up With Kevin Durant In Today’s Game

The NBA today is filled with a number of players that will likely go down as all-time greats one day.

LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant have all cemented themselves as Hall of Fame talents and true greats of the game. One of these greats that Los Angeles Lakers fans have particularly fond memories of is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Abdul-Jabbar is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, recording more than 38,000 career points thanks to his unguardable skyhook. He also is one-third of one of the greatest big three’s in league history as well as one-half of one of the all-time great duos. He and Magic Johnson won five championships together in eight NBA Finals appearances with James Worthy joining for three of them.

However, if Abdul-Jabbar played today, he would have a different idea about the type of player he’d want to team up with, via Twitter:

Steig – If I was playing in this era, I would team up with Kevin Durant – his outside shooting and my inside game would really compliment each other https://t.co/TgmxqVkHKM — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) March 24, 2020

It’s hard to imagine due to the completely different eras of basketball these two players come from, but Durant and Abdul-Jabbar on a team together may have done some serious damage.

There is no true equivalent that exists already in any era of basketball as there are no two players quite like Durant and Abdul-Jabbar.

While Durant historically still hasn’t gained that much respect due to his controversial move to the Golden State Warriors, there’s no doubt that he’s one of the most lethal and consistent scorers this game has ever seen. Pair that with Abdul-Jabbar’s incredible inside game and it may be too much to handle.