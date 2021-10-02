Lakers News: Kendrick Nunn Explains Decision To Sign With Klutch Sports

All the focus on the Los Angeles Lakers’ offseason was the many veterans they added, but the front office should also get credit for the quality young players they managed to sign.

The Lakers made sure to keep Talen Horton-Tucker, but also surprisingly got Malik Monk to sign a one-year, minimum deal after his impressive 2020-21 season. However, the most impactful signing might have been Kendrick Nunn, who agreed to a two-year, $10 million deal with a player option on the second year. Nunn was a fixture in the Miami Heat rotation his first two seasons and now comes to Los Angeles to serve as a possible starter next to Russell Westbrook or sixth man off the bench.

Nunn’s decision to take a discount and come to the Lakers was noteworthy given that he likely had more lucrative offers elsewhere, but he made waves yet again when it was announced that he had signed with Klutch Sports.

After Friday’s practice, Nunn explained why he decided to go with the agency.

“It was a big decision for me,” he said. “Obviously every year I want to elevate my game, and this year I wanted also to elevate my reputation and that’s why I signed with Klutch.”

The Lakers and Klutch Sports have enjoyed a fruitful relationship, with most of last year’s roster represented by them. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Talen Horton-Tucker are the current members of the team signed with Klutch, and Nunn becomes the newest one to join the highly talked about agency.

It will be interesting to see how Nunn’s Purple and Gold tenure is impacted by the move, but in the meantime, the guard should serve as a mainstay of head coach Frank Vogel’s rotation during the season.

Nunn discusses early impressions playing next to LeBron James and Russell Westbrook

So far throughout camp, Nunn has impressed his teammates and the coaching staff. As someone who can play both on and off the ball, Nunn should be a useful piece next to James and Russell Westbrook and he has already expressed that it has not been that difficult to adjust playing next to them.

“I wouldn’t say that, to be honest. I wouldn’t say that. Obviously I didn’t play with the type of caliber players as those two, but it’s basketball. I know how to play the right way and I can play with them. Definitely.”

