Lakers News: Kendrick Nunn Frustrated With Injury Setback But Promises He’ll Be ‘Worth The Wait’

Kendrick Nunn has been one of the unluckiest players on the Los Angeles Lakers roster, remaining the only team member who’s yet to make his 2021-22 season debut.

A bone bruise in Nunn’s knee has sidelined the guard since the preseason. Although the former Miami Heat player was initially expected to return in about a month, the timeline for his comeback has been extended multiple times.

Recently, Nunn suffered a setback during his rehab. The 26-year-old’s knee didn’t respond well to increased activity and the medical team decided to “pull him back from his workload until it calms down,” according to head coach Frank Vogel.

Nunn has expressed his disappointment on Twitter, asking Lakers fans for patience while he is trying to put his health issues behind him:

Lake Show I promise I want to be out there helping my team. Stay patient with me. This process has been just as frustrating for me. I’ll return as soon as I’m healthy! It’ll be worth the wait 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Kendrick Nunn (@nunnbetter_) January 21, 2022

Vogel previously said Nunn would immediately enjoy a significant role within the Lakers’ rotation upon his return. The guard has averaged 15.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists, shooting 45.8% from the field and 36.4% from downtown in his two-year NBA career.

Anthony Davis ‘not that close’ to rejoining Lakers as rehab on his knee continues

The Lakers reportedly hoped Anthony Davis would return from his knee injury before the end of January. But Vogel recently said the 28-year-old All-Star isn’t “that close yet” to rejoining his teammates on the court.

The head coach said Davis engaged in “some light shooting” on the day of the loss to the Indiana Pacers. Vogel added he would like the forward to go through a couple of practice sessions before he plays again — but pointed out the Lakers’ schedule might not offer the superstar such luxury.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!