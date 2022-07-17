Lakers News: Kendrick Nunn Hints At Drew League Appearance & Responds To Critics On Twitter

Kendrick Nunn’s first year with the Los Angeles Lakers turned into a nightmare after the guard suffered a bone bruise in his knee during the 2021 preseason.

Initial diagnosis estimated Nunn would miss three weeks of action with the bruise. But the former Miami Heat standout ended up missing the entire 2021-22 season.

However, it seems that Nunn’s injury woes might finally be a thing of the past. The 26-year-old suggested on Saturday he could soon play in the Drew League after checking out the game in which teammate LeBron James played in:

Drew League lit! Gotta make an appearance soon… — Kendrick Nunn (@nunnbetter_) July 17, 2022

Nunn appears determined to bounce back from the injury ordeal and remind doubters of his talent. Later that day, the Lakers guard tweeted he “heard the noise” after his first post received lots of replies that pointed out he hadn’t played competitive basketball for over a year:

I hear the noise. Just keep that same energy — Kendrick Nunn (@nunnbetter_) July 17, 2022

Nunn opted into the second year of his contract with the Lakers this summer. However, the guard’s name has been mentioned in trade reports as L.A. is still looking to strengthen the roster.

Despite missing the whole 2021-22 campaign, league executives believe his $5.1 million contract would still have market value if the Lakers wanted to include it in any deal they are working on.

LeBron James says he’s 100% healthy after missing majority of late 2021-22 games for Lakers

LeBron James made his first Drew League appearance in 11 years on Saturday, teaming up with DeMar DeRozan to lead their MMV Cheaters team to a 104-102 victory over the Black Pearl Elite.

James racked up 42 points, 6 rebounds, four steals, and three assists even though he had an off-shooting night.

After the first half, James said he felt “100% healthy.” The 37-year-old struggled with an ankle injury for the majority of 2021-22 that sidelined him for eight of the Lakers’ last 10 games of the season.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!