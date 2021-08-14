Lakers News: Kendrick Nunn ‘Honored’ To Be Member Of ‘Powerhouse Franchise’

After trading away Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and letting Dennis Schroder and Alex Caruso walk in free agency, the Los Angeles Lakers guard depth became a question mark.

However, the Lakers were able to rebound after agreeing on a two-year deal with Kendrick Nunn, who surprisingly became a free agent after the Miami Heat swung a deal for Kyle Lowry, paving the way for him to join Los Angeles.

Even though he is young and a valuable player, Nunn said it was not that hard to take less money to join the Lakers and expanded on his decision to join the team.

“I mean L.A. would be appealing to anyone around the league honestly speaking, but just that chance to go out there and win a ring… a good chance, a great chance to win a ring,” Nunn said. “I wanted to be in that position again and also just to help my teammates and also learn from them. I looked at the roster around and I’m one of the younger guys so I’m going to be a sponge to a lot of these guys in the locker room and just continue to grow and develop my game as well.”

The guard also noted how he is looking forward to representing the Purple and Gold during the upcoming season. “It means a lot. I’m honored to be in this position to put on an L.A. Lakers jersey and it’s a powerhouse franchise and it means everything. It means a lot. Putting on and represent this city. Obviously I’m a kid from Chicago, the south side of Chicago, but I love L.A. and I want to represent them as much [and] as well as I can.”

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook will obviously be the primary ball handlers for L.A., but Nunn should be able to slide right in and assume more playmaking duties. He is also a credible 3-point shooter, which means he should see plenty of time off the ball as well.

Nunn should be a key rotation piece during the 2020-21 season and it will be exciting to see how much he can contribute to another contender.

Nunn comfortable being on team full of Hall of Famers

The Lakers boast five sure-fire Hall-of-Famers in James, Westbrook, Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard and while that can be intimidating for some players Nunn said he is completely comfortable with it.

“It feels good. I feel like I belong honestly. I just want to bring my strengths here and fit alongside the guys in the locker room. We all come together as one and get it done. We all come here for one goal.”

