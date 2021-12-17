Lakers News: Kendrick Nunn Placed In Health & Safety Protocols

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that guard Kendrick Nunn has been placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, becoming the sixth player on the team to do so this week.

In addition to Nunn, the Lakers have also lost Russell Westbrook, Avery Bradley, Talen-Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard and Malik Monk to health and safety protocols as they get set to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

It has been reported that Monk is now out of the health and safety protocols and could return on Friday night, which would be great news for L.A., although that has not yet been confirmed by the team.

Nunn potentially testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) does not affect the Lakers on the court the way the other players have as he has yet to play a game this season due to a knee injury. The expectation is that Nunn will not be able to return until the start of 2022, which should give him plenty of time to clear protocols and get back to his rehab.

Given how many potential players have tested positive though, the Lakers are not yet in the clear as it’s possible that more come up in the coming days.

As things currently stand, the Lakers would have 10 healthy players available to play, or 11 if Monk is able to return. The NBA will not postpone games unless a team has fewer than eight players available, so L.A. must continue to get back short-handed until everyone clears protocols.

Lakers hoping to sign Isaiah Thomas

In order to have another healthy body available, it has been reported that the Lakers have agreed to sign veteran guard Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract.

The Lakers don’t have any open roster spots though, so they must get the signing approved by the league under the NBA’s hardship exemption in order for Thomas to suit up for the team.

