Lakers News: Kendrick Nunn Signs With Klutch Sports

While many have chosen to focus on the older players the Los Angeles Lakers signed this offseason, one who could play the biggest role for them this year is guard Kendrick Nunn.

After spending the first two seasons of his career with the Miami Heat, Nunn signed a two-year deal with the Lakers after Miami surprisingly pulled his qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Nunn made All-NBA Rookie First Team just two years ago when the Heat made it all the way to the NBA Finals, and now on this Lakers team, the 26-year old will have a huge stage and opportunity to really show off his game. But as his career continues to grow, Nunn felt he had to make certain changes and that is what happened with his representation.

According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Nunn has signed with the Klutch Sports Group as his new agency:

Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn has signed with Klutch Sports Group, league sources told ESPN. Undrafted out of college, Nunn has averaged 15 pts and 3 ast per game in his first two seasons in the league with the Miami Heat and figures to have a prominent role in L.A.’s title hunt — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) September 28, 2021

Klutch Sports then confirmed the signing by welcoming Nunn on social media:

Surely the jokes will soon follow about another Klutch Sports client being on the Lakers. Obviously LeBron James and Anthony Davis are the big names associated with the agency and Talen Horton-Tucker is a client as well. In recent seasons, the likes of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and Dion Waiters were all represented by Klutch while on the Lakers.

For Nunn, this is all about doing what is best for himself and his career now and in the future. The point guard is a talented player who has already defied expectations after going undrafted. This is the most important part of his career and on the Lakers, he has the chance to play a big role on a team with championship expectations which will only allow him the opportunity to secure an even bigger contract in the near future and having the right representation will ensure the best happens for him.

Kendrick Nunn describes what he will bring to the Lakers

The most important piece of Nunn securing that future contract will be his play on the court and he described what the Lakers are getting in him.

“I’m a point guard; a combo guard; however, you want to call it in today’s game… This game is a lot of positions, to be honest, and I just bring my strengths to the game, whether that’s at the one or the two; on the ball or off the ball; playing tough on both sides of the floor, and bringing my strengths which is scoring obviously, playmaking, getting my teammates involved and getting out there defensively,” Nunn explained. “I’m real tenacious on the defensive end. I take pride in playing defense, so that’s something I pride myself on and do very well.”

