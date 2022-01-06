Lakers News: Kendrick Nunn To Get ‘Ton Of Minutes’ At Expense Of Someone Else Upon Return

Even though the Los Angeles Lakers’ coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has come to an end, they are still awaiting the return of two important players in Anthony David and Kendrick Nunn, who is yet to make his season debut.

Nunn suffered a bone bruise in his knee during the preseason, which initially was supposed to rule him out of play for two to three weeks. But the 26-year-old guard still hasn’t made a single appearance this season with the latest estimates placing him on course for a January return.

Head coach Frank Vogel recently said Nunn was “getting close” to rejoining his teammates on the court. Vogel has now added that once the former Miami Heat player gets cleared to make his comeback, he will get a lot of playing time so the coaching staff can figure out his role on the team.

“I have an idea, but it’s all still to be played out,” the head coach said. “Kendrick is going to get a ton of minutes when he gets back healthy. It’s going to be at the expense of somebody else at least for that time being to see how he fits in our system along with our stars and all that stuff will play out, so I have a general idea but a lot of it is still to be determined.”

Vogel previously said he had high hopes for Nunn’s ability to score from 3-point land, engage in pick-and-roll play, and attack from the second side.

Lakers reportedly plan to sign Stanley Johnson top second 10-day contract

Among other possible soon-to-happen Lakers returns, the team is reportedly planning to bring Stanley Johnson back on a second 10-day contract.

Johnson clocked in 25.2 minutes on the floor in his first five games for the Lakers, scoring 6.8 points and averaging 2.8 rebounds. The 25-year-old wing started three of those games, proving how profoundly he impacted L.A. on the defensive side.

