Lakers News: Kendrick Perkins Believes Kevin Durant Is Best Player In World Over LeBron James

Regardless of what era we are in, a debate over who is the best player in the NBA is sure to be taking place. For the better part of the last decade at least, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been at the top of the mountain, though not without some serious competition, mostly in the form of Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets.

In the eyes of many, Durant firmly pushed himself ahead of James during last year’s playoffs as with his superstar teammates Kyrie Irving and James Harden injured, Durant put forth a herculean effort in nearly leading Brooklyn past the eventual NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks. Someone firmly in that camp is former NBA player and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins.

Perkins recently spoke with Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson of Bally Sports Network and proclaimed not only that Durant is the best player in the world, but that it’s about time someone finally stepped up and dethroned him:

Kevin Durant IS the best player in the world and it’s about damn time somebody dethrone King James from being the best player in the world ⁦@KendrickPerkins⁩ tells me via ⁦@BallySports⁩. pic.twitter.com/jT9OhphPzP — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) September 2, 2021

“Here’s the thing. Kevin Durant is the best player in the world, and it’s about damn time somebody dethroned King James from being the best player in the world. We’re talking about a guy that’s going on what, Year 19? I don’t really know if LeBron James even cares about being the best player in the world no more going on the age of 37, right? So it’s about time somebody finally stepped up to the plate and dethroned him because he’s been carrying the torch for so long. Now here’s the debate that you’re gonna have, the argument that some people are gonna come across is, is Giannis the best player in the league or is it Kevin Durant. I still today say Kevin Durant is the best player in the league because he’s the best offensive player that this game has ever seen, and he doesn’t get enough credit for what he brings on the defensive side of things.”

Perkins may not believe that James cares about still being the NBA’s best player, but history tells us that he doesn’t take kindly to being counted out. The majority seem to agree with Durant holding the top spot now, but it shouldn’t be forgotten that before LeBron’s ankle injury last season, he was one of the favorites for MVP.

Whether it is Durant or Antetokounmpo ascending to that top spot, there should be no doubt that James will fight tooth and nail, as he always has, to show he is still the best player in the world and these comments will just add more fuel to his fire.

LeBron James No. 6 jerseys officially on sale

When James does take the court to prove the doubters wrong, he will be doing so in a new jersey for the Lakers. LeBron has officially made the switch from 23 to 6 that he initially wanted to make two years ago and now fans can officially purchase their LeBron James No. 6 jerseys.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!