Lakers News: Kendrick Perkins Hints At Superstar Joining LeBron James & Anthony Davis This Summer

The Los Angeles Lakers are no strangers to having the game’s biggest and brightest stars suit up in purple and gold.

Throughout the franchise’s decorated history, the Lakers have employed legends like Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Kobe Bryant. Now, the team has LeBron James and Anthony Davis to lead them to hopefully Los Angeles’ 18th banner.

James and Davis were able to capture the organization’s 17th NBA championship in 2020, but have struggled since to replicate that success. The front office has done its best to surround them with the requisite talent to get the job done, but decided to stand pat at the trade deadline.

Because Los Angeles didn’t make a trade, they’ll have up to three first-round pick to dangle in deals in the summer. In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins hinted that the ideal superstar will join James and Davis in L.A. this offseason:

"The Lakers need to get through this season because another superstar is on the way this summer.. He's the perfect fit for Anthony Davis and LeBron James" ~ @KendrickPerkins #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/OjiKHNapZm — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 15, 2024

Although Perkins doesn’t drop a name, it can be assumed that it’s one of the star guards that have been linked to the Lakers in the past. The most likely candidate is Trae Young, who the organization internally believes can be had, though Donovan Mitchell and Kyrie Irving could be in consideration as well.

Los Angeles pursued Dejounte Murray before the deadline, but Young would be a much better get if he’s actually available. The way Perkins described the mystery superstar matches up well with Young, who can bridge this current era of Lakers basketball with the next one, as well as serve as the perfect running mate for Davis.

Young is also represented by Klutch Sports, a factor that should be considered when the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles presumably re-engage in trade talks come the summer. The three star model didn’t work the last time around for the Lakers, though Young would certainly be a better fit next to James and Davis because of his outside shooting and playmaking.

Anthony Davis believes Lakers are starting to establish identity

The Lakers were able to go into the All-Star break on a high note after winning both games of their back-to-back set. Davis had a dominant performance in the win against the Utah Jazz and believes the team is finally starting to establish an identity.

