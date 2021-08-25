Lakers News: Kent Bazemore Admires Russell Westbrook’s Energy, Praises Younger Players On Roster

As was the trend during free agency for the Los Angeles Lakers, they brought in several former players to help bolster their roster and aid them in their quest to capture the franchise’s 18th NBA Championship.

Someone who projects to have a major role with the Lakers during the upcoming season is Kent Bazemore. Bazemore has gotten past Los Angeles not re-signing him back in 2014 and looks to be a solid complement to the star trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook is a fellow newcomer to the team, and Bazemore revealed how much he has admired how the point guard leaves it all out on the floor. “Being amongst Russ’ energy every day,” Bazemore began to explain. “LeBron you know how he can see the floor. I’ve always admired that about him. I said earlier I got caught in a lot of mental and physical pain throughout my career, so I’m looking forward to being on the same side with him trying to get the job done.

As far as the rest of the roster goes, Bazemore is high on the young talent who will look to support the older players throughout the year. “I think we’re definitely one of the favorites this year. A lot of people want to talk about our age, but this game is a man’s game, and experience is key. Experience is something that you can’t buy. You got to live with the ups and downs in this league.

“Only the strong survive, and I feel like we have a very, very strong team even down to the younger guys. Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn. Big fan of his. Lefty undrafted guy. Malik Monk. He was in Charlotte for the past couple of seasons, but I think with the right people around him, he can become a very special talent.

With a combination of talented older players in Westbrook and youth in Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn, and Malik Monk, the Purple and Gold look like they have the right mix to compete all year long and climb back to the mountaintop.

Kent Bazemore calls Lakers best team in basketball

As a veteran with several years of competitive basketball under his belt, Bazemore has seen his fair share of things in the NBA but still was not bullish on the Lakers’ title chances.

“I’m looking forward to what the future holds, and I look to bring my leadership skills, my optimism,” Bazemore said. “We are the best team in basketball. That’ll be my message all year regardless of what we’re going through, so I’m looking forward to it.”