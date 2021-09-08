Lakers News: Kent Bazemore Excited To Feed Off Of Russell Westbrook’s Energy
Kent Bazemore, Russell Westbrook, Lakers
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Up next
Author

With Russell Westbrook in tow for the Los Angeles Lakers, Staples Center should be rocking each and every night this upcoming season.

Westbrook’s motor and mentality of leaving it all out on the floor is surely going to adore him to the Lakers faithful and that kind of spark is going to help carry the team through the 2021-22 season. Los Angeles has a roster full of older veterans who use the regular season to pace themselves, but Westbrook raises the intensity level whenever he is on the court, so it will be hard for his teammates not to show up and match that energy.

Kent Bazemore has already come out and praised Westbrook for how he approaches each game and after a video of the explosive guard dunking in a training session, the swingman reiterated how excited he is to play next to him, via his Twitter account:

Westbrook has never been one to take plays off, and in the clip, it is clear that he attacks each rep as if it is a game situation. That kind of reckless abandon and spirit is infectious and should be able to prop up players like Bazemore whenever they share the floor together.

During the 2020-21 season, it was clear the Lakers were drained and exhausted from their deep postseason run just a few months prior, making it hard for them to play up to their level on certain nights. However, Westbrook should solve that issue in spades and the guard will likely not stand for players taking nights off especially when considering how many people are counting them out.

Bazemore looking forward to earning role

Bazemore looks like he will be in line for major minutes in head coach Frank Vogel’s rotation as he is one of the few credible wing defenders on the roster who can also knock down open shots. The Lakers are short a couple of 3-and-D players after their offseason, so Bazemore looks like a lock to be majorly involved on a nightly basis.

However, Vogel has come out and said that each player is going to have to earn their role and that is something that Bazemore is taking in stride with training camp coming up.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like
Byron Scott: Lakers Played Scared In 40-point Loss To Thunder

Byron Scott: Would’ve Played Vets More ‘If I Knew This Was Coming’

The news of the Los Angeles Lakers deciding to part ways with head coach Byron Scott was met with some surprise…
Lakers Nation Roundtable: What Worries You Most About Team?

Lakers News: JaVale McGee, Luol Deng, And Rob Pelinka To Participate In 2018 NBA Africa Game

JaVale McGee, Luol Deng, and Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka will be participating in the NBA’s third…
LeBron James, Lakers

Lakers Podcast: 2020 NBA Free Agency Game, Michael Jordan Documentary, Roster Projections

With the 2019-20 NBA season currently suspended due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), they take a peek ahead to some…
Fantasy Basketball: Things To Consider When Hitting The Waiver Wire

Lakers News: Jordan Clarkson, Luke Walton Downplay Scuffle With Goran Dragic

The Los Angeles Lakers got back in the win column with their 127-100 victory over the Miami Heat, but the biggest story coming out of the game..