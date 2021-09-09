Lakers News: Kent Bazemore Excited To Feed Off Of Russell Westbrook’s Energy

With Russell Westbrook in tow for the Los Angeles Lakers, Staples Center should be rocking each and every night this upcoming season.

Westbrook’s motor and mentality of leaving it all out on the floor is surely going to adore him to the Lakers faithful and that kind of spark is going to help carry the team through the 2021-22 season. Los Angeles has a roster full of older veterans who use the regular season to pace themselves, but Westbrook raises the intensity level whenever he is on the court, so it will be hard for his teammates not to show up and match that energy.

Kent Bazemore has already come out and praised Westbrook for how he approaches each game and after a video of the explosive guard dunking in a training session, the swingman reiterated how excited he is to play next to him, via his Twitter account:

Can’t wait to feed of this energy! 😤😤 https://t.co/kbS0Vn8bG5 — Baze (@24Bazemore) September 7, 2021

Westbrook has never been one to take plays off, and in the clip, it is clear that he attacks each rep as if it is a game situation. That kind of reckless abandon and spirit is infectious and should be able to prop up players like Bazemore whenever they share the floor together.

During the 2020-21 season, it was clear the Lakers were drained and exhausted from their deep postseason run just a few months prior, making it hard for them to play up to their level on certain nights. However, Westbrook should solve that issue in spades and the guard will likely not stand for players taking nights off especially when considering how many people are counting them out.

Bazemore looking forward to earning role

Bazemore looks like he will be in line for major minutes in head coach Frank Vogel’s rotation as he is one of the few credible wing defenders on the roster who can also knock down open shots. The Lakers are short a couple of 3-and-D players after their offseason, so Bazemore looks like a lock to be majorly involved on a nightly basis.

However, Vogel has come out and said that each player is going to have to earn their role and that is something that Bazemore is taking in stride with training camp coming up.

