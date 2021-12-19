Lakers News: Kent Bazemore & Frank Vogel Enter Health & Safety Protocols

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that both guard Kent Bazemore and head coach Frank Vogel have entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will miss Sunday night’s game against the Chicago Bulls. Lead assistant David Fizdale is expected to act as head coach in Vogel’s place.

Bazemore and Vogel join a number of other Lakers in health and safety protocols as the organization is currently dealing with a coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Malik Monk, Avery Bradley, Talen Horton-Tucker, Austin Reaves, Dwight Howard, Kendrick Nunn and assistant coach Phil Handy are all currently in protocols as well.

Additionally, Russell Westbrook was in protocols for a short time although he wound up getting cleared in time to play on Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Going into Sunday’s game against the Bulls and barring any more changes, the Lakers will have nine players available, and that includes their two-way players and the recently-signed Isaiah Thomas. Trevor Ariza is listed as questionable and could potentially make his season debut, although that would likely only be in an emergency situation as he continues to work his way back from injury.

As for Bazemore, losing him right now is unfortunate given the Lakers’ lack of guard depth. Bazemore had fallen out of the rotation completely in recent weeks but was back in the starting lineup on Friday night with so many other players out and actually played well, finishing with 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Anthony Davis out at least a month

In addition to all of the players and coaches in health and safety protocols, the Lakers will also be without Anthony Davis for at least the next month after suffering a sprained MCL in his left knee.

The Lakers were able to sign Thomas to a 10-day contract via the NBA’s Hardship Exception, and considering how many players are out, it’s likely they will add another player in the coming days as well.

