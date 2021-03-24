Lakers News: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Unaffected By Trade Rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to spiral without LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the lineup, getting blown out by the New Orleans Pelicans and dropping their third consecutive game on Tuesday night.

Without their superstar duo, players have been pushed into larger roles they are not accustomed to and as a result, the team has cratered on both ends of the floor. Against the Pelicans, the Lakers kept pace in the first quarter but experienced a scoring drought in the second that allowed New Orleans to break the game open and prevent Los Angeles from ever getting close again.

The loss comes less than a couple of days from the NBA’s annual trade deadline, and the Lakers seem more motivated to make a move given their recent stretch of play. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is one name that is rumored to be on the table but he believes he and the team have not really been affected by any rumors.

“Maybe,” Caldwell-Pope said. “I don’t know. I don’t know who is all in the trade talks. I really haven’t paid attention to it. It’s my first time hearing about it. I feel like energy is good. I don’t think nobody is worried about any trade unless they’re keeping it personal.”

Caldwell-Pope’s skillset and contract make an attractive trade piece, but the guard is not worrying about things that are out of his control. “I’m just here to do my job,” Caldwell-Pope said. “If I’m in trade rumors, that’s something I don’t really have control of. So I only really think about what I can control and come out here and do my job.”

Fans have understandably been disappointed with Caldwell-Pope because of his lackluster performances and he did not help his case by scoring three points on 1-of-3 shooting from the field. His slump has been discouraging to watch and it may be the reason why the front office is willing to move him in the right deal.

Caldwell-Pope is not the only name in the rumor mill as it was reported the Charlotte Hornets are interested in Montrezl Harrell. The next couple of days will be filled with news and rumors and it will be interesting to see if the Purple and Gold make a move to upgrade their roster.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope comfortable with role

Despite his struggles, Caldwell-Pope did acknowledge that he has settled into what he has been asked to do on the court.

“I feel like my role on this team is pretty defined and what my coach is looking for me to do on the court as far as teammates as well. I’m here to just do my job and do it at 100 percent.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!