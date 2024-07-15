Lakers News: Kevin Durant’s LeBron James Realization

For what is likely the final time, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is hoping to lead Team USA to a gold medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Having won gold medals previously and being one of the game’s most respected players, he has been the de facto leader on a stacked roster that includes other all-time greats like Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry.

James was already voted as the team’s best overall player by an anonymous player poll among the team done by The Athletic. He is entering his 22nd season — an unprecedented figure — but is still finding ways to be at the top of his game and be a leader for other veterans around him.

Durant spoke about what makes James such an effective leader for the Team USA roster and what he believes it says about his status as one the best players of all time, via the Today Show:

“It’s just the enthusiasm and the energy he has for the game is just contagious. And the more you’re around him as a teammate, you can see why he’s considered the best player to ever play.”

Durant has always shown the highest level of respect for James over the course of his career. Each player has gotten a chance to shine and win against one another and they are undoubtedly two of the best of all time and certainly of their generation.

It’s a wonderful thing to see these two aging superstars bond with Team USA in what is most likely to be their final go with the national team. James has already said he is not going to compete for Team USA in 2028 and Durant will be 39 at the next Olympics in Los Angeles.

This summer though, both remains among the best players in the world and will be key pieces during USA’s Olympic run.

LeBron James says new contract with Lakers could be last

LeBron James agreed to a slightly less than maximum two-year contract to stay with the Lakers and help them avoid the second apron. It wasn’t as much as he said he might be willing to give back had the team found a significant upgrade, but they were unable to do so.

James, though, admitted that the contract he signed with the Lakers this offseason could be the last of his career. If he picks up the second-year player option, that contract would take him to age 41 and through his 23rd NBA season.

