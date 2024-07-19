Lakers News: Kevin Hart Gives Advice To Bronny James On Dealing With Criticism

Despite being the 55th pick in the NBA Draft, Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James has been the most talked about rookie this summer. Of course being the son of and on the same team as LeBron James is the biggest reason that is the case, but the discourse on Bronny has been constant since the Lakers selected him.

For his part, Bronny has never really responded to all of the critics and has handled things extremely well. However, his early struggles in Summer League allowed for many to voice their opinions on whether he really deserves this opportunity with the Lakers.

But many have come to his defense as well and the latest is comedy superstar Kevin Hart. In an interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks, Hart spoke on Bronny and the fact that the positives are being buried by all of the negative things people have had to say:

“I think my message first would be a message to Bronny. You’re no stranger to like, public warfare, you’ve grown up in it. Your father has been in the headlines since he was 18. Everybody loves the story of the good guy, but everybody really wants the story of the bad guy. There’s a lot of good things that are being said about Bronny right now as well, but you can’t hear it over the volume that people are adding to the bad things.”

Hart would continue on, noting that getting in the right mindset and understanding that many just want to focus on the negative, erases the power it can have:

“If you have a smart concept and approach to dealing with any of that, then it means nothing. It’s just words, it’s hearsay. Their job is to create conversation and bandwidth that can allow them moments for more conversation. As a journalist, if you have nothing to talk about, well this s*** gets old fast. If I’m Bronny, step one: grab that mindset.”

The good thing is that Bronny has already seemed to embrace this mindset and has paid no mind to all of the negative that is out in the world about him. And as he has gotten more comfortable on the court, his play for the Lakers in the last couple Summer League games has also improved.

There is just no escaping this for Bronny and he is being held to an impossible standard. But if he just continues to work hard, he will get the most out of this opportunity with the Lakers and that is all that matters.

Chet Holmgren says Lakers’ Bronny James ‘looked like a pro’ in Summer League win

Bronny James had his second straight strong showing in the Lakers’ Summer League victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. He finished with 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and two blocks while also making some clutch plays in the comeback win.

And even Oklahoma City Thunder star Chet Holmgren took notice as he said Bronny ‘looked like a pro’ in Las Vegas.

