Lakers News: Kiyan Anthony Excited To Play Against Bronny James In NBA

This summer featured a full circle moment for the Los Angeles Lakers as they selected Bronny James, the son of their star LeBron James, with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. In do so, they created an iconic moment with both LeBron and Bronny being able to take the floor together, the first father-son duo to do so in league history.

However, there an unrealistic expectations already being placed on the 19-year-old as he looks to continue developing as a player. That is the downside of Bronny coming into L.A.’s spotlight accompanied by LeBron’s media attention.

Regardless, the former USC Trojan worked hard for this moment and wanted to make it to the NBA regardless of if his father was still playing. That’s similar situation to Kiyan Anthony, the son of Carmelo Anthony who is looking to become an NBA prospect.

Kiyan, who has a close relationship with Bronny, recently spoke on him making it to the NBA, via 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony:

“Just to know that he started it, and now that I got a chance to like follow, not follow him, but get to where he’s at in the league. That’s fire. I texted him everything. We was on the phone. That’s really fire. Especially him playing with his pops that’s crazy. That’s so crazy to me.”

Prominent stars aging, having their own kids and coaching them with their own NBA experience is great to see. Yet, Carmelo and LeBron’s kids are still motivated to put in the work and not be handed these opportunities.

Kiyan is specifically excited to play against Bronny when he makes it to the NBA:

“We could play against each other like we played against each other in high school.”

Seeing how close Carmelo and LeBron were during their time in the league together, it would be cool to watch their sons compete against one another for years to come in the NBA.

Hopefully, both Kiyan and Bronny can live out their NBA dreams. As Bronny is set to develop with the South Bay Lakers, he could use his experiences and learning curves to pass on to Kiyan.

Summer League head coach Dane Johnson discusses Bronny James’ progress

Luckily, the Lakers were able to participate in the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League, allowing Bronny James to get his reps as he adjusts to the NBA playstyle.

The Lakers Summer League head coach Dane Johnson discussed Bronny’s progress so far in his short time with the team, which saw some improvements as he got more games under his belt.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!