Nike Kobe 6 Protro ‘Mambacita Sweet 16’ Release Date Details

The line of Kobe Bryant signature shoes had become maybe the most popular amongst both current players and fans well before the Los Angeles Lakers legend’s tragic passing in 2020.

As such, when news came out that the contract between Nike and the Kobe Bryant estate had expired and the two sides were unable to reach a new deal, it was a major disappointment as nobody wanted the line of sneakers to end.

To the delight of many, however, Vanessa Bryant announced last month that the partnership with Nike would continue and now the first release is set to happen.

Nike Basketball announced the Kobe 6 Protro ‘Mambacita Sweet 16’ will be released via exclusive access on the SNKRS app on Sunday, May 1, for what would have been Gianna Bryant’s 16th birthday:

This shoe honors the legacy of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, featuring each of their names on the back as well as Gigi’s No. 2 on both sides. The Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation logo is also on the back, and all profits from the shoe will go to benefit the nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a positive impact for underserved athletes and boys and girls in sports in memory of Kobe and Gigi.

Nike has said that the shoes will be released in the SNKRS app via exclusive access and other pairs will be available to Nike members in the Los Angeles area via SNKRS pass reservations.

Nike said in a statement that they will prioritize Nike members who have “put the Mamba Mentality to work on the court and fans who have followed Kobe and Gigi’s journey from the beginning.”

With the love that Kobe Bryant sneakers receive everywhere, these new releases will surely be one of the most sought-after pairs of shoes in some time. The fact that they honor both Kobe and Gigi, and will help to benefit a great cause, only makes it that much better.

Tatum pays tribute to Kobe with shoes in Game 4

Kobe Bryant has been a mentor to many of the game’s brightest stars today and one who has shown excellent growth this season is Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum. The young forward led the Celtics to a sweep of the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the playoffs and in that final game, he paid a tribute to Kobe himself.

Tatum sported a Kobe Bryant tribute pair of black snakeskin Air Jordan 36s in the final game of the series, a four-point victory for Boston.

