Lakers News: Kobe 6 Protro ‘Reverse Grinch’ To Launch In December

The news that Nike would begin re-releasing signature shoes of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant gave sneaker lovers everywhere joy. Kobe had some of the most popular sneakers in the world and for a time it looked like Nike and his wife Vanessa Bryant weren’t going to be able to come to an agreement in order to keep his shoes with the company.

The re-launch of the Kobe sneakers kicked off in August though with the Kobe 8 Protro Halo which had a limited release on the Lakers legend’s birthday. But now the holiday season is coming up and a twist on one of Kobe’s most popular shoes is set to launch around Christmas time.

According to Nick DePaula of ESPN, Nike will be launching the Kobe 6 Protro ‘Reverse Grinch’ in December, just in time for Christmas:

The “Reverse Grinch” Kobe 6 Protro will be Nike’s key Kobe launch this December. 👀 pic.twitter.com/0zOllW50wb — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) September 14, 2023

Kobe originally debuted the Grinch themed shoes on Christmas Day 2010 when the Lakers took on LeBron James and the Miami Heat. The bright green sneakers caught the eye of everyone watching and immediately became some of Kobe’s most beloved pair of shoes.

The ‘Reverse Grinch’ swaps that green for a bright red, with the laces and Mamba logo on the tongue now green. Like all Kobe 6 Protros, it also features a Zoom Turbo unit at the forefoot and Cushlon foam throughout the midsole. Current Lakers big man Anthony Davis actually debuted these shoes during the 2022-23 regular season and fans have been eyeing the day they would be able to purchase a pair for themselves.

The shoes are expected to launch on Dec. 16 and will cost $180 in adult sizes. Fans will be able to purchase the shoes on the Nike website as well as at select retailers, though it is unclear whether or not this will be a limited release like the Halo shoes that dropped in August.

Vanessa Bryant assures Kobe 8 Protro ‘Halo’ will be released on his birthday annually

The excitement and anticipation surrounding the release of any Kobe Bryant shoe is immense and that certainly was the case with the Kobe 8 Protro ‘Halo’ the first in the Nike re-launch. It was a limited release, however, and many fans were disappointed at their inability to purchase a pair.

But Vanessa Bryant took to social media to ensure that Nike is working to have more units available for future releases, with the shoe being launched on Bryant’s birthday every year.

