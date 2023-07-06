Lakers News: Kobe Bryant Announced As Cover Athlete For NBA 2K24

The NBA 2K franchise has grown into one of the biggest and most lucrative franchises in the entire video game industry. Every year, millions of people around the world purchase the latest edition of game and even before it is available anxiously await announcements on things such as who will be on the cover and player ratings. The Los Angeles Lakers, of course, have been represented many times on the cover with Kobe Bryant being one of the most featured players throughout the franchise’s history.

Kobe first appeared on the cover of NBA 2K10, which released after he led the Lakers to the 2009 NBA Championship. His second cover appearance came on the ‘Legend Edition’ of NBA 2K17, which released after his retirement. Most recently, he was the cover athlete of the ‘Mamba Forever Edition’ of NBA 2K21, which came after his tragic passing.

And now for the 2K24 version of the game, it is only fitting that Kobe Bryant will once again grace the cover as NBA 2K officially announced on Twitter:

8️⃣ ♾️2️⃣4️⃣ Sharing the Mamba Mentality with the next generation. Introducing our #NBA2K24 cover athlete, Kobe Bryant. 💛 Kobe Bryant Edition

🐍 Black Mamba Edition Pre-order your copy tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/afcqMh5qr8 — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) July 6, 2023

In all likelihood, this will be a special edition cover much like was the case for Michael Jordan for last year’s game. With Jordan wearing No. 23 throughout his career, it made sense to honor him in NBA 2K23 and now the same will be done in 2K24 for Kobe, who of course wore the No. 24 in the second half of his career.

The Lakers have been well represented throughout the 2K series with Shaquille O’Neal, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Anthony Davis also appearing as cover athletes throughout the history of the series. Pau Gasol has also appeared on the cover of Spanish editions of the game as well.

The 2K series has always done an amazing job at honoring the greats of the game and this will be no different. Kobe Bryant is one of the most beloved players in NBA history and NBA 2K24 will surely do him justice.

Nike to relaunch Kobe brand sneakers this summer

Something else Bryant was known for was his sneakers under Nike, which were some of the most popular of all-time. After his tragic death however, production of the shoes would ultimately come to a halt, but eventually Kobe’s wife Vanessa announced that they had come to an agreement with Nike.

Now Nike CEO John Donahue has announced that the relaunch of Kobe brand shoes will take place this summer and with Kobe Day fast approaching on Aug. 24, people around the world will be lining up for the newest editions.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!