Lakers News: Kobe Bryant Final Game Warmup Jacket Sold At Auction

Kobe Bryant’s final game of his illustrious Los Angeles Lakers career was arguably the greatest walk-off performance any athlete has ever had. Kobe famously scored 60 points and led the Lakers to a comeback victory over the Utah Jazz to end his 20-year basketball career.

Many memorable items from Bryant’s career have been getting discovered and subsequently auctioned off recently. His tragic death in 2020, along with him being one of the greatest basketball players ever, have led to these items fetching a hefty price and the latest came from that memorable final game.

The warmup jacket that Bryant wore in his final Lakers game in 2016 was sold by SCP Auction on Saturday night for $336,000, via Arash Markazi of The Sporting Tribune:

The warm-up jacket Kobe Bryant wore for his final career game and 60-point “Mamba Out” performance against the Utah Jazz on April 13, 2016 was sold on Saturday night by SCP Auction for $336,000. The jacket was discovered earlier this year and “conclusively photo-matched by Sports Investors Authentication.”

That final contest will go down in history as truly one of the most iconic performances the world has ever seen. Kobe always said that he wanted those huge scoring performances when the team needed them and with the Lakers down by 15 at the half, Bryant went into the next gear. He scored 38 in the second half and a ridiculous 23 points in the final quarter including a jumper with 32 seconds remaining to put the Lakers in front for good.

Once the game was over Kobe would don that warmup jacket and give a final speech to a crowd filled with a number of celebrities on hand to witness history. The Lakers legend famously ended that speech by saying ‘Mamba Out’ a fitting end to an amazing career. And now another piece of that historic night has sold for an unbelievable price.

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s Staples Center locker sells for $2.9 million

Famous auction house Sotheby’s recently sold another bit of Kobe Bryant memorabilia as the locker of the Lakers legend within Staples Center sold for $2.9 million. The price actually made a huge jump in the final 20 minutes as the highest bid before then was just $750,000.

The locker was actually discovered by a maintenance worker during renovations to the arena in 2018 who saved it from being thrown out. The locker had photo documentation dating back from the 2003-04 season to Bryant’s final season in the NBA in 2016 and portions of the proceeds from the sale will go directly toward the Los Angeles Lakers Youth Foundation.

