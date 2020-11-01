Lakers News: Kobe Bryant LLC Files 4 New Trademarks

The Los Angeles Lakers overcame the tragic death of Kobe Bryant and honored him by winning the 2020 NBA championship.

His spirit and presence permeated throughout the organization and provided the drive and motivation to push through what was a trying 2019-20 season. The Lakers endured more hardship than any other franchise and were rewarded for their hard work and determination.

Bryant is widely considered to be one of the greatest players to ever step foot on an NBA court, and his 20-year playing career cemented his status as a sure-fire Hall of Famer. His success extended beyond the court as he found triumphs through his storytelling and creative abilities.

After his passing, an entity named Kobe Bryant, LLC was formed and filed applications for three trademarks. Now, according to Josh Gerben of Gerben Law Firm, it appears the company is filing four more trademarks:

Kobe Bryant, LLC (a company owned by Kobe's family) has filed 4 new trademarks: 1. LIL' MAMBAS

2. LADY MAMBAS

3. MAMBA LEAGUE

4. MAMBA The filings, made on Oct 16th, claim an intent to use the trademarks for a clothing brand, sports leagues and sports facilities.#KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/z9bEqA52Fi — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) October 27, 2020

These new trademarks will be used differently than the original three as those will likely be used in a variety of business ventures as well as memorabilia. There is not much other information other than all four trademarks were filed for the same goods and services.

So far, there has not been a formal announcement as to what these trademarks will be used for, but it is safe to assume that the entity will look to honor Bryant in several different ways. Bryant himself was heavily involved with his daughter Gianna’s basketball team and the new trademarks signal that youth leagues could be set up in their memory.

It remains to be seen what will come out of these filings, but a company utilizing Bryant’s name is sure to have a plan and it will be interesting to see what the end results will look like.

Bryant’s legacy felt throughout Laker championship run

During the 2020 NBA playoffs, the Laker roster was set on ensuring they make Bryant and his family proud by winning it all.

It was easy to tell that the Laker icon’s legacy was in their minds, especially any time they donned the Black Mamba jerseys. The bubble environment was unlike anything in NBA history and for the purple and gold to rise up and meet the challenge was a sight to behold and surely made Bryant smile.

